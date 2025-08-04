Heat builds, smoke stays

It was another day with smoky sunshine across N.E.W..

In fact, it was the 6th straight day will unhealthy air quality being reported in the Fox Valley.

Tuesday will day number 7!!

The area of high pressure that has been controlling our weather for the entire month is going to finally start

to pull off to the east over the next several days. That will do several things. The temperatures will go up, the humidity

will increase & the smoke will finally start to disperse.

The increased humidity means that the chance for rain will be going up as well.

By Friday, expect highs to be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

