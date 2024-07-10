Heat building throughout the week

Tuesday has been a warm, mostly sunny day with high temperatures reaching the low 80s.

Lows tonight expected to drop into the low 60s on what should be a mostly cloudy night.

As the remnants of Hurricane Beryl move north, there is a chance for showers and even storms between Tuesday night and Thursday.

The brunt of the storm isn't expected to pass through Wisconsin, but the outer parts of this strong system could make their way through our area.

As we go through the rest of the week we'll go from warm to hot with a potential for a 90 degree day this coming weekend.