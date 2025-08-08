Heat Advisory issued for this afternoon

A Heat Advisory will go into effect at noon today and run through 7pm for all counties besides the lakeshore counties and Fond du lac and Sheboygan. It'll feel like 100° this afternoon. Storm chances return Saturday. One round is possible early in the morning, but the better chance arrives in the afternoon and evening. Storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and flash flooding. This could impact the Packers preseason game. Storm chances continue Sunday and Monday with the heat and humidity hanging around for the next week.