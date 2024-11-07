Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Has a sunny streak just started?

Cameron's Forecast
Posted

High pressure returned to Wisconsin today with sunshine & more above normal, temps.
A weak cold front will move through tomorrow morning. It will produce a wind shift but that's about it.
High pressure will slowly give way to our next weather-maker on Saturday. We can expect increasing clouds with a
few showers after sunset. The threat for rain will persist into Sunday.

Friday: Mostly sunny

This weekend: Sun & clouds on Saturday will give way to some rain on Sunday.

Most locations are now past peak.
Temps will stay above normal for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See Highlights, Stream the Game and More!