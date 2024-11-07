Has a sunny streak just started?

High pressure returned to Wisconsin today with sunshine & more above normal, temps.

A weak cold front will move through tomorrow morning. It will produce a wind shift but that's about it.

High pressure will slowly give way to our next weather-maker on Saturday. We can expect increasing clouds with a

few showers after sunset. The threat for rain will persist into Sunday.

Friday: Mostly sunny

This weekend: Sun & clouds on Saturday will give way to some rain on Sunday.

Most locations are now past peak.

Temps will stay above normal for the foreseeable future.