Hard freeze hits

Today was the coldest day in 6 months!!
A hard freeze is expected area-wide Wednesday morning.
After that, winds will switch to the SW by the afternoon and temps start to warm up again.
70s return by week's end.

Wednesday: The day will start with temps well below freezing across most of N.E.W.. Mostly sunny by afternoon.
Thursday: Lots of sunshine & warmer.
Friday: Mostly sunny & warm.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.
Much of N.E.W. will be a peak conditions.

