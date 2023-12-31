Happy New Year - Not happy new weather.

December 2023 will go into the record books as the WARMEST on record!!

It will also end up being the 22nd least snowy December on record with only 3.4". We typically see over a foot!!!

Today was the coldest day in nearly 2 weeks!!

New Year's Day: Sunshine returns to kick off 2024.

Tuesday: AM sunshine - PM clouds.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

Friday: Plenty of clouds.

This weekend: Some snow is possible.

The above normal temps continue this week. Some computer forecast models are hinting at a change next

week with some snow. Stay tuned!