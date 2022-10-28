Halloween Heat Treat: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 10/28/22 AM

Waking up to light scattered showers and overcast skies, temperatures are mild in the upper 30s in the Northwoods to the upper 40s by the lake.

Clouds will clear by the afternoon and highs will flirt with 60°!

A stretch of lower to upper 60s surges in by Saturday and lingers until late next week. There are even a few shots of 70s sprinkled in there too!

Halloween will start off with eerie dense fog in the morning, giving way to sunny skies and monster mild temps in the mid 60s! Trick-or-Treating will be a treat, with temps only falling to the low 50s by 7pm.