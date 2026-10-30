Halloween Forecast: Creepy clouds & spooky showers

After our coldest temperatures in two weeks—with widespread lows around freezing—we saw plenty of sunshine today and a return to near-normal afternoon highs in the mid- to upper-50s. The high-pressure system that brought us today's dry weather will move east overnight as our next weather maker moves in from the Rockies.

Halloween will feature some creepy clouds and the threat of some spooky showers and sprinkles. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60. Trick-or-treat temperatures will start out in the upper 50s, falling into the lower 50s by 7 PM.

Then, after all the witches, goblins, and vampires are sound asleep tomorrow night, it’ll be time to "fall back."

Daylight Saving Time ends, so remember to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed. That means an extra hour of sleep Sunday morning, but Sunday's sunset will be much earlier, right in the afternoon at 4:40 PM.

In between that extra hour of sleep and the early sunset, we can expect beautiful weather as November kicks off, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

This could very well be your final weekend to get out and do some leaf-peeping! Looking ahead, a big storm is on the way for the middle of next week. It's expected to bring gusty winds and a good chance of widespread rainfall—something we still desperately need, especially from Green Bay north, where drought conditions persist.

