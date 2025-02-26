Watch Now
Gusty winds with highs in the 50s and 20s

Cameron's Forecast
Several weak systems will move across Wisconsin the next day or so. These systems will bring on/off showers to the area.
The light mixed showers will continue into Friday night. Roads could become slippery in spots.
Thursday will be windy & more record highs could fall on Friday. Winds on Friday could gust to 50 mph.

Thursday: Gusty winds. A few rain/snow showers are possible.
Friday: Windy & much warmer. The record high is 54 degrees.

This weekend: We find out if March comes in like a Lion, Llama or Lamb. We will see lots of sunshine
with colder temps. Gusty winds will continue into Saturday.

March 1 is also the first day of Meteorological Spring in the Northern Hemisphere

