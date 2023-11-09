Gusty winds to rearrange our weather

It was a sunny & windy day!! Winds gusted to 45 mph in Green Bay. Any remaining leaves were flying out of the trees.
Those gusty W/NW will usher in colder temps the next two days.
The TV32 game of the week looks chilly but quiet.
Friday: Highs in the low/mid 40s. Sun & clouds. A sprinkle or flurry is possible. Much less wind.
Saturday: Highs in the low/mid 40s with a mix of sun & clouds.
Sunday: Sun & clouds with highs in the low/mid 50s. We will also have gusty winds.
A stray shower/sprinkle is possible.
Monday: Mostly sunny & windy.
Much warmer temps are expected to make a comeback next week. In fact, record highs could be within reach
with any sunny days & westerly winds.
No major changes with the drought conditions since last week.