Gusty winds to rearrange our weather

It was a sunny & windy day!! Winds gusted to 45 mph in Green Bay. Any remaining leaves were flying out of the trees.

Those gusty W/NW will usher in colder temps the next two days.

The TV32 game of the week looks chilly but quiet.

Friday: Highs in the low/mid 40s. Sun & clouds. A sprinkle or flurry is possible. Much less wind.

Saturday: Highs in the low/mid 40s with a mix of sun & clouds.

Sunday: Sun & clouds with highs in the low/mid 50s. We will also have gusty winds.

A stray shower/sprinkle is possible.

Monday: Mostly sunny & windy.

Much warmer temps are expected to make a comeback next week. In fact, record highs could be within reach

with any sunny days & westerly winds.

No major changes with the drought conditions since last week.

