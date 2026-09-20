Gusty Winds Kick Off a Cooler Week

A cold front passed over the NBC 26 viewing area this afternoon, increasing cloud cover and bringing winds around 20 miles per hour, with gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour at times. The combination of clouds and wind helped keep our temperatures this afternoon only in the low 60s.

Overnight, expect clouds to continue increasing as temperatures fall into the low 50s. Winds will calm slightly overnight before gusting back up to around 20 miles per hour by sunrise Monday.

Monday will be another cooler day, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 60 degrees. While it will not be quite as windy as today, winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour at times.

We are going to see a drier, more fall-like weather pattern settle in over the area for the next seven days as we officially begin fall on Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the 60s through the next seven days, with not a drop of rain in the forecast.

This is a very different story from what we saw Friday and Saturday, when rounds of rain moved through the area. Rainfall totals varied across the region, with places such as Wautoma receiving nearly two and a half inches of rain, while Green Bay saw just under half an inch. This brings the total rainfall in Green Bay so far this month to 5.48 inches, making it the fifth-wettest start to September on record.

