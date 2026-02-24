Gusty snowflakes

Today was the coldest day in over 2 weeks!

Highs were in the lower to mid 20s, running 5-10 degrees below normal.

There was a lot of sunshine today, which will give way to clouds and some snow on Tuesday, thanks to a fast-moving Alberta Clipper-type system.

The snow will fall briefly heavily, with 2-4" possible NE of Green Bay.

Elsewhere, a dusting to a couple of inches is expected.

Gusty SW winds up to 40 mph will produce some blowing and drifting.

After highs near freezing, temps will drop back into the lower 20s for Wednesday.