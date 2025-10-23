Goodbye growing season

Today marked the third straight day with highs of 50 degrees or colder!

It's hard to believe we just had 80s to around 90 degrees a few weeks ago.

The normal high is in the mid-50s, and temperatures will stay below that for the next two days.

Frost is likely on both Friday and Saturday mornings, and should officially bring an end to the growing season in the Fox Valley.

High pressure will provide Wisconsin with tons of sun tomorrow.

Temperatures will warm up somewhat for the final weekend of October.

A weak system may kick a few sprinkles on Saturday, but Sunday looks great for leaf-peeping!!

