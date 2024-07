Today was the warmest day since Monday & it's a sign of things to come!

Highs will be in the 80s & potentially 90s the next 7days.

The humidity will also be on the increase with dew points climbing back into the 70s.

The heat & humidity will help to spark a few storms from time to time.

Saturday: Sunny & warm. Gusty southerly winds.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. PM shower/storm chance.

Next week: Sun & clouds. A few storms. Very warm - hot. Humid.