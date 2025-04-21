Get out your Packers Poncho

An active week of weather is ahead!

There is a chance of rain every day this work week.

The strong area of low pressure that brought locally heavy rain and thunderstorms to the area overnight is slowly moving away from Wisconsin.

Gusty winds of up to 40 mph will gradually diminish overnight.

With clearing skies and temperatures falling into the 30s, some frost is possible early Tuesday morning.

Our next weather maker will move in tomorrow with a few showers and possibly a storm.

On and off showers and storms are expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

That means you will probably want to wear your Packers poncho if you are attending the NFL Draft.

