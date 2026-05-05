Frosty nights ahead

After highs near 80 degrees on Monday, gusty northwest winds really cooled us down today. Highs were 20–25 degrees cooler and about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

A mix of clouds and stars is expected overnight. Where skies are clear and winds are light, frost is expected to form.

May 5 is the average date of the final spring freeze in the Fox Valley.

The cooldown continues Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s and lows near freezing. Be ready to cover tender plants, as more frost is on the way.

A shower is possible Wednesday, with more widespread showers expected Thursday and Friday. A wet snowflake can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures return to the 60s Friday and Saturday before another cooldown moves in for Mother’s Day.