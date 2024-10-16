Frosty Full Moon

The growing season came to an end across most of the area last night with lows in the upper 20s & lower 30s.

Check out the Full Hunter's Supermoon tonight - The biggest of the year. Also, a comet will be visible above the western horizon 30-45 minutes

after sunset.

With high pressure in control of our weather, a hard freeze is expected once again Thursday morning.

After that, winds will switch to the SW by the afternoon and temps start to warm up.

70s return by Friday & the weekend.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine & warmer.

Friday: Mostly sunny & warm.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.

Much of N.E.W. will be a peak conditions.

