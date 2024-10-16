Frosty Full Moon

The growing season came to an end across most of the area last night with lows in the upper 20s & lower 30s.
Check out the Full Hunter's Supermoon tonight - The biggest of the year. Also, a comet will be visible above the western horizon 30-45 minutes
after sunset.
With high pressure in control of our weather, a hard freeze is expected once again Thursday morning.
After that, winds will switch to the SW by the afternoon and temps start to warm up.
70s return by Friday & the weekend.
Thursday: Lots of sunshine & warmer.
Friday: Mostly sunny & warm.
This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.
Much of N.E.W. will be a peak conditions.