Frosted flowers

Temperatures were only in the 40s today—a good 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

With overnight clearing skies, temperatures will drop into the 30s. A widespread frost/freeze is expected, and this is something we’ll need to get used to.

Thursday brought plenty of April showers, and the next chance for widespread showers arrives tomorrow. Cooler weather will stick around into the new month, with even a chance of a few more snowflakes.

A couple of rivers continue to experience minor flooding across northeast Wisconsin. Although showers are possible from time to time, heavy rain is not in the forecast anytime soon.

Tonight’s frost and freeze advisories are a sign of what’s to come. Cooler weather and frosty mornings are expected to linger for the next two to three weeks.

