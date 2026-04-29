Frost & flakes

Temperatures were only in the 40s today—a good 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

With clearing skies overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s. A widespread frost is expected northwest and west of the Fox Valley, with patchy frost possible elsewhere. This is something we’ll need to get used to.

Wednesday brought plenty of April showers, and the next chance for widespread rain arrives tomorrow. Cooler weather will stick around as we wrap up the month, with even a chance of a few snowflakes.

A couple of rivers continue to experience minor flooding across northeast Wisconsin. Although showers are possible from time to time, heavy rain is not in the forecast anytime soon.

Tonight’s frost and freeze advisories are a sign of what’s to come. Cooler weather and frosty mornings are expected to linger for the next two to three weeks.