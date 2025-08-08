From the sauna to stormy

We are currently experiencing our driest start to August in 55 years but that's about to change!!
There will be several chances of showers/storms the next 3-5 days.
Severe weather & locally heavy rain are possible.
After widespread 90s on Friday, the clouds & threat of rain will cool it down a bit.
