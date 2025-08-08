Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

From the sauna to stormy

Cameron's Forecast
From the sauna to stormy
Posted

We are currently experiencing our driest start to August in 55 years but that's about to change!!
There will be several chances of showers/storms the next 3-5 days.
Severe weather & locally heavy rain are possible.
After widespread 90s on Friday, the clouds & threat of rain will cool it down a bit.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids