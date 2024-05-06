From sunshine to strong storms?

High temps have been in the 70s 3 of the last 4 days!!

We will not make if 4 out of 5.

Today's sunshine will give way to clouds & storms on Tuesday.

Easterly winds combined with the threat for rain will produce much cooler weather compared to today.

Any storms that move through could be on the strong to severe side with locally heavy rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area under a marginal risk of severe weather. Hail & gusty winds are the main threats.

Tuesday: Showers & storms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers & perhaps a storm.

Friday. Mostly sunny skies.

Mother's Day weekend: It's going to be a half & half weekend. A good chance of showers & may a storm will be

followed a sun clouds & maybe a shower on Sunday.

