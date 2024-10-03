From some frost to thunderstorms

Thursday was the 26th straight day with above normal temps. High were in the mid 70s.

Clearing skies across the far north tonight will lead to some frost.

Behind the front on Friday, cooler temps are expected, sixties to around 70 degrees.

Gusty south winds & sunshine will push temps back into the 70s on Saturday. Parts of central Wisconsin could hit 80 degrees.

Showers & storms are possible Saturday night with a cold front. We need the rain, severe drought conditions have retuned to areas north of Green Bay.

No signs of any BIG cool-downs heading our way.

FRI: Mostly sunny.

SAT: Mostly sunny, windy & warm. Temps 10-15 degrees above normal.

SUN: Windy & cooler.

Warmer temps return by the middle of next week.

