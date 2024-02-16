From scarves to shorts?

Today was the coldest day in nearly a month!! For the first time this February, it felt like it.

Highs will be at/below normal tomorrow as well.

But that it's for "cold" air, much warmer temps will return next week. All this snow will melt.

This Weekend: Sun & clouds. Seasonable on Saturday with highs in the 20s. Temps will climb back into the 30s by Sunday.

The well above normal temps return next week with widespread 40s expected. Some 50s are also possible.

Except for maybe a stray day here or there, temps will be above normal for the foreseeable future.

