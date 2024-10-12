From record highs to our first flakes?

After a record high of 83 much cooler weather is about to return to the area. It will be the first real batch of fall-like weather this fall.

Our stretch of above normal highs, that has lasted over a month, is coming to an end.

This weekend: Turning much cooler with the threat for showers on Saturday & rain with gusty winds on Sunday.

We need the rain. Much of the area is now under severe drought conditions.

Many trees NW of the Fox Valley are at peak or near peak conditions.

On Monday we will she showers & gusty winds. Highs will only be in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Some computer

forecast models have a wet snowflake or sleet pellet mixing in with the rain. Not unusual for mid-October.

