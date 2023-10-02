From record heat to turning on the heat!

Fall officially arrived over a week ago but it still feels like summer!! Temps were running 15-25 degrees above normal today.
Tomorrow should be the third straight day with record highs!!
The Jet stream is going to buckle by the weekend. Much cooler & below normal temps will move in .
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday: Sun & clouds with a shower/storm.
Thursday: Sun & clouds. Much cooler. Shower?
Friday: Sun & clouds. Much cooler. Shower?
Weekend: Highs on the 50s. First widespread frost/freeze advisories could be on the way. Pretty much on schedule.