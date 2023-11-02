From leaf peeping to leaf sweeping

With highs in the upper 40s today.....it was our warmest day in nearly a week.
Much warmer (not that warm) weather is about to return.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain shower or sprinkle (mainly early) with temps near 50.
The TV 32 sports showdown game of the week should be dry.
Weekend: Chance for a few rain showers late Sunday with upper 40s to lower 50s.
This is the weekend we fall back.
Sunset on Sunday will be at 4:36 PM
Monday will be warmer with highs near 60. It will be a wet & cloudy warm-up however with very little sunshine expected.
Cooler weather returns mid-week