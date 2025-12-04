From FRIGID to more flakes

Welcome to January...err, December!!

The first FRIGID wind chills of the winter arrived today.

Wind chills this morning were in the -10s & -20s.

We also had a record low high of 12 degrees today as well.

Several systems will move through Wisconsin during the upcoming week.

Each one will have the potential to produce a dusting to around an inch of snow.

Temps will be below normal for the foreseeable future.

Any night that has clear skies & light winds will see temps drop to around zero.

A bigger system may bring more substantial snow to the area next week. Stay tuned!!

