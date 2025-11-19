From flakes to 50s

After locally dense fog & icy conditions this morning, it turned into a fairly typical November day.

Temperatures warmed into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Our next weather system arrives on Thursday, bringing clouds and maybe a few sprinkles.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the 40s.

Much warmer weather arrives by the weekend with some 50s!

The 50s continue into early next week before MAJOR changes arrive by Thanksgiving.

