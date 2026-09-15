From drought to deluge & more rain is on the way

If you love a rainy night, you had a real treat last night, with a widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain across the area. Eight hours of steady, heavy rain and thunderstorms produced a beneficial soaking that will definitely help relieve our recent drought.

High pressure built over the area in the afternoon, bringing a mix of clouds, sunshine, and gusty winds across most of Northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures reached the mid-to-upper 70s. Hopefully, you were able to enjoy the warmth, because we will not see temperatures like that again for the foreseeable future.

After a mixture of clouds and stars overnight, Wednesday will bring a blend of sun and clouds with northerly winds. High temperatures will cool back down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Another fast-moving system Wednesday night into Thursday morning will bring a few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Clouds will mix with some sunshine by Thursday afternoon, with highs in the lower 70s.

Our next major weather maker moves in on Friday. This system will bring another soaking rain across much of Northeast Wisconsin from Friday morning through Saturday. Both days will feature highs in the 60s, but while it is raining, many locations will be stuck in the 50s.

Fall officially arrives next Tuesday