From 70s to snow!!

An active week of weather will continue.

After mid/upper 70s south of Appleton Today......cooler 60s return for the rest of the week.

We will have several chances for rain & thunderstorms. By week's end another 1-3" of rain is possible across the area.

Some storm will produce heavy rain & some hail.

There were several reports of 1" north of GRB today.

Wednesday: A little less rain. Isolated showers & maybe a storm and cloudy skies. Temps in the mid 60s.

Thursday: LOTS of rain. Could see 1-2 inches of rain before the end of the day. Temps in the mid 60s. Thunderstorms are possible.

Friday: Chance of AM rain showers with temperatures in the mid 60s. Should be dry by Friday Night Lights.

Weekend: Temperatures in the 40s and chances for showers. The best chance for rain(mix?) will be on Sunday.

Much colder weather moves in for next week. Some days will struggle to get out of the 30s with lows in the 20s.

A few rain or snow showers are possible.

Halloween looks bone-chilling cold.