From 60s to snow

A strong area of low pressure north of the Great Lakes produced strong winds across the region today.

Westerly winds gusted over 40 mph at times.

An upper-level system rotating around the low will bring rain/snow showers to N.E.W. overnight.

On Tuesday, behind the system, we can expect increasing sunshine & gusty NW winds.

Temperatures will be cooler but near normal for the time of year. The normal high is in the lower 50s.

High pressure will build in Tuesday evening & control our weather through Thursday.

Expect lots of sunshine on Wednesday & Thursday.

Our next weather-maker arrives Thursday & Friday with showers & thunderstorms.

