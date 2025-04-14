From 60s to snow

A strong area of low pressure north of the Great Lakes produced strong winds across the region today.
Westerly winds gusted over 40 mph at times.
An upper-level system rotating around the low will bring rain/snow showers to N.E.W. overnight.
On Tuesday, behind the system, we can expect increasing sunshine & gusty NW winds.
Temperatures will be cooler but near normal for the time of year. The normal high is in the lower 50s.
High pressure will build in Tuesday evening & control our weather through Thursday.
Expect lots of sunshine on Wednesday & Thursday.
Our next weather-maker arrives Thursday & Friday with showers & thunderstorms.
