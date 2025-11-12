From 30s to 60s?

After 4 straight days with highs in the 30s or lower 40s, a Weather 180 is on the way.

High pressure built into the area today, accompanied by increasing sunshine, gusty winds & warmer temperatures.

Highs were in the lower 50s.

With clear skies tonight, be on the lookout for the Northern Lights.

Sunshine continues on Thursday with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s.

Temps will be near 60 degrees on Friday, with 60s on Saturday. 30 degrees warmer than Saturday.

No significant snow/rain is in the forecast.

