Frigid Wind Chills & Possible Blizzard: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/23/22 AM

Vicious winds will continue today, as we are waking up to wind chills ranging from -15° to -40°! Frost bite can occur within 20min, bundle up and limit your time outdoors! Winds will continue to whip up to 40mph all day and night. This will blow and drift snow, recovering roads and making them slippery again all day. Visibility may drop to near 0 miles, creating a ground blizzard. Avoid travel, if you must... have an emergency kit in the car and dress warm. Highs today will hit 4° but will feel like -15°.

The cold snap continues to grasp us through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will only rise to the single digits but feel well below 0° all day long. Layer up and limit your time outdoors!

Next week, a warm arrives... bringing above freezing temps and possibly RAIN! Stay tuned...