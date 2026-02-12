Friday the 13th heat

We had a ton of sunshine today & we can expect more of the same tomorrow.
And a BIG warm-up!!
Friday the 13th will be 10-15 degrees warmer than what we saw today.
With highs in the mid-upper 40s, record highs are possible.
Temperatures are expected to be above normal for the foreseeable future.
Lots of 40s & some 50s are headed our way!!!
Our normal high is only 28 degrees.
Lots of sunshine in the forecast the next 5 days, after that a couple of storms will move through.
Posted
We had a ton of sunshine today & we can expect more of the same tomorrow.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.