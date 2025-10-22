Freezing temps & a warm-up!!

Today marked the first day with highs in the 40s since spring!

The normal high is in the mid-50s, and temperatures will stay below that for the next two days.

An area of low pressure is expected to bring showers across the region overnight & tomorrow.

Some sleet and snow could mix in with the rain north of Green Bay.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s to around 50 on Thursday & Friday.

Frost is likely on both Friday and Saturday mornings, and should officially bring an end to the growing season in the Fox Valley.

Temperatures will warm up somewhat for the final weekend of October with some sunshine.

