Freezing cold temps on the way

Today was the fifth straight day with below normal high temps & Friday will make it 6 in a row.
A warm front will move across the area Friday night & Saturday. It will be accompanied by snow showers & flurries.
A dusting to 1" of snow is possible.
More importantly, temps are going back up!!
Gusty SW winds on Saturday will boost temps near freezing.
Friday: Mostly sunny skies. PM increasing clouds & some light snow late.
Saturday: Lots of clouds. Some light snow or flurries.
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
Monday: Mostly sunny.
Tuesday: Sun & clouds.
We are now in the heart if winter! Climatologically it's the coldest time of the year.
The normal high is 25 & the normal low is 10.