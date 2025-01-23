Freezing cold temps on the way

Today was the fifth straight day with below normal high temps & Friday will make it 6 in a row.

A warm front will move across the area Friday night & Saturday. It will be accompanied by snow showers & flurries.

A dusting to 1" of snow is possible.

More importantly, temps are going back up!!

Gusty SW winds on Saturday will boost temps near freezing.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. PM increasing clouds & some light snow late.

Saturday: Lots of clouds. Some light snow or flurries.

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

Monday: Mostly sunny.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds.

We are now in the heart if winter! Climatologically it's the coldest time of the year.

The normal high is 25 & the normal low is 10.

