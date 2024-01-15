Freezing and Frigid Forecast

Monday: Our first subzero morning of the year! High temperatures in the single digits with feels like temperatures around -20 degrees. Winds gusting up to 20 mph and partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday: Another frigid day with highs near ZERO degrees. Again, gusty winds bringing feels like temperatures near -20 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and highs climb near 10 degrees (yay?)
Thursday: Highs near 10 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.
Friday: Highs near 10 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.
Weekend: Finally a bit warmer... highs near 20 degrees, which is still below normal.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 06:58:29-05
