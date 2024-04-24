FREEZE WARNING - Southern counties tonight

After highs near 70 on Tuesday, temps were running 15-20 cooler today.

With mostly clear skies & light winds overnight, a hard freeze is likely just about everywhere.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the southern counties for tonight. Farther north the growing season has not yet started.

THU: Mostly sunny & seasonable. SE winds will keep it cooler by the lake,

FRI: Increasing clouds & seasonable. Winds will become quite gusty & a few showers/storms are possible late as a warm front approaches.

SAT: Sun & clouds. PM storms. Some could be strong to severe. High will be near 80 degrees.

SUN: Rain/storms, windy & colder. Afternoon temps will range from the 40s NE to the 70s SW.

On/off showers & storms will continue into next week with highs mainly in the 60s & 70s.

