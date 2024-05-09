Freaky Friday

Highs have been in the in the 70s 4 of the last 7 days & tomorrow should make it 5/8!!

After clouds, showers, gusty NE winds & highs in the 50s today.....skies will clear out overnight.

With clearing skies & diminishing winds, the temperature is going to drop. Patchy frost is possible area-wide, but a widespread frost is expected north & west of the Fox Valley.

Some fog is also possible.

On Friday, gusty westerly winds & lots of sunshine will boost temps back up into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A cold front approaching from Minnesota late in the day will kick off a few showers & storms.

The SPC has part of the area under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Friday. Mostly sunny skies. Shower/storm late?

Mother's Day weekend: It's going to be a half & half weekend. A good chance of showers & may a storm will be

followed a sun clouds & a few showers on Sunday. Sunday will be much warmer than Saturday with a gusty SW winds.

Cooler weather returns behind a cold front for Monday & Tuesday but some 70s return later next week.

