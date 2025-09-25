Forget the flannel for a while

Today marks the average date of our last 80 degree day in NE WI, but we'll make a run at 80 degrees this weekend and early next week as a large, warm area of high pressure builds in for the end of the month. After some locally dense fog this morning, clouds and fog burn off by late morning with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s this afternoon. A cold front will bring a batch of clouds, and maybe a few sprinkles, into the region on Friday, which will keep temps in the low 70s. Sunny and warm weather move in this weekend and continues through at least next Wednesday.