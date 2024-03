Sunshine will gradually return today, though it will still be blustery and kind of cool with highs in the low 40s. These temps are below normal.

Friday looks to be nicer during the day with sun, calmer winds and upper 40s.

Some showers will probably be rolling through later Friday night and may sneak into a little part of Saturday. Saturday would not be a wash though with highs in the mid 40s.

Easter Sunday looks dry during the day with upper 40s.