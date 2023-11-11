Forecast: Wintry mix in the Northwoods tonight

A slow moving warm front is moving into Wisconsin this evening. Along and ahead of this warm front, a band of precipitation will develop along and north of Highway 29.

Temperatures will fall near 32 tonight near the Michigan state line resulting in the chance over from rain to snow. Some minor accumulations are possible with higher totals towards Florence and Forrest counties with lesser to no amounts by the lake.

Further south, a slight chance of rain showers since temperatures will remain in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

We head into a breezy Sunday with sunny skies back in Northeast Wisconsin. Highs will climb into the mid 50s under southwest winds around 10-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

Sunny weather will continue for the first few days of next week as highs climb to the mid and upper 50s. We could get close to 60 degrees on Thursday! These temperatures are going to be 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year which is around 45.