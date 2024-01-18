Forecast: Wind Chill Temperatures above zero?

Thursday: Highs near 10 degrees. Mostly sunny skies during the day, more clouds into the evening. Winds calm down around 5-10 mph.
Friday: Highs near 15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies. Potential for flurries in the morning.
Saturday: Highs again near 10 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.
Sunday: Finally a bit warmer... highs near 20 degrees, which is still below normal.
Monday: Should see mid 30s.
Tuesday: Chance for rain and snow mix with high temperatures above freezing.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 07:25:06-05
Thursday: Highs near 10 degrees. Mostly sunny skies during the day, more clouds into the evening. Winds calm down around 5-10 mph.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.