Forecast: Will your neighborhood see snow?

We ended Thursday with widespread clouds, and those clouds will impact our neighborhoods today. This also brings rain showers AND maybe some snow tonight. There is a better chance for seeing snow across the Northwoods and Door County. It is very unlikely any snow will accumulate. We should see less than a quarter inch of rain today (less than Monday). Northerly winds will be blustery this afternoon. Our temperatures hover around 40 degrees, this is still above normal but feeling cooler than the last couple days.

The low-pressure system will clear out tomorrow morning, taking some clouds (and gusty winds) with it. More sunshine for our neighborhoods on Sunday. Temperatures in the low 40s this weekend.

60-degree highs are in the cards for us next week. Also, more rain!