Forecast: Will showers today improve our fire weather conditions?

WOW! It really felt like summer yesterday! Most neighborhoods, away from Lake Michigan, soared into the 80s, which is 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

The weather will change as an upper-level low rotates northwest towards Wisconsin. This system will bring clouds and a chance of showers or storms. Temperatures will stay above normal in the upper 70s.

On Thursday, we will see more sunshine, causing highs to rise back into the 80s during the day. That night, we can expect a cold front to sweep through that could trigger some thunderstorms, some could be severe.

Behind the front, much cooler weather returns for the weekend. You can expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

