70s yesterday, 60s today. A cool air mass has arrived in Northeast Wisconsin and it will remain cool over the next few days before we do get back into the 70s later next week.

A chance of some showers tonight with lows in the mid 50s and northeast winds.

Rain showers continue on and off for our Monday with highs in the mid 60s.

A slight chance of rain showers on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.

We rise into the mid 70s Friday and Saturday.