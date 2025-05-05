Forecast: What is an omega block?

After a fairly nice and normal weekend, the mild weather continues. Why is that? We have an Omega blocking pattern across the United States.

This means high pressure rules across the central US and nice weather for our neighborhoods. Meanwhile, other places in the US are experiencing flooding conditions.

Our highs will be in the low 60s today with a mix of sun and clouds. Northeasterly winds are gusty, around 15 mph. Tuesday comes with highs in the low 70s!

After a cold front moves through Tuesday night, temperatures fall into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Sunny skies and low chance for rain showers continue through the week.

Temperatures are back in the 70s this weekend with a few small chances for rain.

