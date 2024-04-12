Forecast: Weekend Sunshine

Waking up to light rain showers in Northeast Wisconsin but we can expect the sunshine to return today! Highs still above normal in the upper 50s today and breezy winds from the north.

A very pleasant weekend for Northeast Wisconsin is just around the corner. Highs in the mid to upper 60s (even low 70s!!) and lots of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. A slight chance of rain showers overnight Saturday but most likely staying north of us.

Monday will still be sunny and warm with highs near 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Chance of thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s.