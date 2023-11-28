Forecast: We say goodbye to the polar air

With the coldest air since last February in Northeast Wisconsin, temperatures were running well below average yesterday and today. The return to some warmer weather is right around the corner and it does begin tomorrow.

For tonight, skies will turn mostly cloudy with maybe a flurry or light snow shower across the far north or Door County. Little if any accumulation might occur with just a dusting. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens.

We are going to melt most of the snowfall tomorrow with highs getting into the upper 30s and lower 40s under breezy west winds gusting to near 20 mph.

The upper 30s to around 40 degree weather with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue through Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, we will keep our eyes out on the next storm system. It could come in one or two parts with rain and snow in the picture. There could be some snow accumulation in parts of our area depending on how this system pans out. Hopefully there will be some better details as we get closer to the weekend