Forecast: Warmest day in nearly a month!

Wow....October 1st did not feel at all like the second month of meteorological fall. High temperatures rose into the mid and upper 80s, this was the warmest day since September 5th where highs were near 90!

We have two more days of these lower to upper 80s before a cold front puts an end to it.

Tonight, mostly clear skies, temperatures remaining mild in the upper 50s and lower 80s.

Monday, Sunny and warm, highs in the mid to upper 80s with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday, similar to Monday, highs in the lower to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday, a cold front moves in from our west during the afternoon and evening. Some showers and storms are likely along this front. High temperatures will be around the upper 70s.

Much cooler weather moves behind this front with highs only in the mid 50s as we head into the weekend! This cool air mass will last into early next week but it does appear some mild temperatures are back later next week in the mid 60s to possibly lower 70s.